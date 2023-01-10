Best ICOs to Invest in February 2023 According to Reddit

An initial coin offering (ICO) is a way for projects to generate funds to help get themselves up and running. These are regularly used in the crypto world, allowing companies to help generate publicity, which in turn attracts further investment and new users to their platforms. ICOs are usually released with a white paper outlining the platform’s future, and early investors can often look forward to realizing profits on their initial investment as the project progresses.

These are the best ICOs to add to your crypto portfolio in February 2023:

Metacade (MCADE) VisaMetaFi (VISA) Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA Wombat Exchange (WOM) CryptoCitizen (CCASH) ByePix (EPIX) WeSendIt (WSI) Kryptview (KVT)

1. Metacade – A Revolutionary Gaming Platform for the Metaverse

Metacade is a new blockchain-based platform that has already gained huge popularity during its presale stage. This community gaming hub is aiming to become a virtual gaming hub that recreates the excitement and community of real-world video arcades, all from the comfort of gamers’ homes. The platform will offer a vast array of play-to-earn (P2E) games to attract both casual and hardcore gamers alike, with a compelling play-to-earn mechanic at its core.

P2E looks to be just one of many earning opportunities Metacade’s community will have to create income for themselves. Players can also earn through sharing gaming alpha, writing reviews and staking the MCADE token. Other ground-breaking features include the Metacade Create2Earn scheme, which features the Metagrants initiative where developers can access crypto-funding to support the creation of new games. In addition, a jobs board aims to match the best Web3 creative talent with exciting career opportunities within the industry.

Why buy MCADE?

Metacade’s native token, MCADE, recently launched in presale and sold out its beta phase in just over three weeks, with $1 million raised. With nine presale rounds that will see the value of MCADE rise from its beta price of $0.008 to $0.02 by the conclusion of the presale, expectations are that the price of MCADE could surge once it hits decentralized exchanges.

This scope for profit during the current bear market and the long-term growth potential of Metacade’s ground-breaking GameFi platform makes Metacade one of the best ICOs for investors looking to expand their crypto portfolio.

>>> You can participate in the Metacade presale here <<<

2. VisaMetaFi (VISA) – Outstanding new simple to use crypto payment system

VisaMetaFi’s platform features a new decentralized crypto payment system that can be used across different online merchants and blockchain platforms. It incorporates Web3, DeFi, DAO, metaverse, and MetaFi payment capabilities, making it one of the best ICOs to invest in.

The platform allows users to transfer stablecoins anywhere in the world without transaction fees, as well as eradicate the need for users to swap digital coins or convert crypto to fiat to make transfers. Big names making use of VisaMetaFi include the holiday booking website Booking.com.

Why buy VISA?

VisaMetaFi has successfully undergone the opening phases of the project, reaching tens of thousands of global users, including the release of a native VISA coin.

With its simple and accessible framework for enabling online and crypto payments worldwide, VISA looks set to capture the attention of investors in the long term. Consequently, VISA is among the best ICOs to invest in February 2023.

3. Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) – Attractive P2E battle-builder game

Heroes of Mavia is one of the best blockchain-based gaming ICOs currently available thanks to its exciting base-building and player2player battle features. Gamers create their own armies to capture enemy bases within the Heroes of Mavia ecosystem earning Ruby tokens as they progress.

These tokens can be used to upgrade their bases, equip their armies, and fortify defences. The game has several attractive features, including an NFT marketplace, live battle streaming and a partnership manager for users to collaborate through military-style alliances while earning passive income.

Why buy MAVIA?

The native MAVIA token has already attracted a vast and loyal following on social media from investors wanting to get on board this new and exciting P2E gaming platform ahead of the NFT launch due in Q1 of 2023 and free2play launch in Q2.

With backing from crypto big guns Binance Labs, crypto.com, and Genblock Capital, MAVIA is an excellent crypto portfolio investment in February 2023.

4. WombatExchange (WOM) – Exciting stableswap currency exchange

Defined by its white paper as a “multi-chain stableswap” hosted on the Binance Chain, WombatExchange is a new crypto exchange that allows market players to swap stablecoins while generating a yield through coin staking and benefiting from minimal levels of slippage.

The user-friendly interface makes WombatExchange an excellent entry point for traders new to crypto exchanges. In addition, the available liquidity pool means that users aren’t required to hold multiple stable currencies.

Why buy WOM?

WombatExchange’s native currency coin, WOM, is an enticing ICO that will give holders access to voting rights on the platform’s governance proposals and stablecoin liquidity. The exchange has already captured the imagination and investment of several large companies, including Hailstone Ventures and Shima Capital.

Meanwhile, Wombat Exchange’s Twitter account is approaching 70,000 followers and growing fast, making it one of the best ICOs for investors looking for new possibilities in the world of crypto exchanges.

5. CryptoCitizen (CCASH) – Addictive MMORPG metaverse gaming platform

CryptoCitizen is another metaverse gaming offering that offers free-to-play and P2E capabilities in a world with a supporting storyline. The platform has a vast potential audience as a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) with a diverse range of gaming opportunities, including shoot-‘em-up, racing, and classic 1v1 fighting elements.

Users can earn the native CCASH token through success in challenges and improving their ‘Citizen Ranking,’ which in turn also opens opportunities to access exclusive NFTs.

Why buy CCASH?

CryptoCitizen has already caused a storm within the gaming world, with more than 200,000 pre-registering for its Alpha Test phase. It was presented at Gamescom 2022 to huge acclaim and has already fully allocated three presale allocations of CCASH through Polkastarter, Firestarter, and Seedify.

With a maximum supply of 1 billion CCASH tokens and only 1.2% being released when CCASH is listed on exchanges, the furore already whipped up and the scarcity of tokens on open exchanges makes CCASH one of the best ICOs for early investors to purchase.

6. ByePix (EPIX) – Social2Earn platform looking to challenge Facebook

ByePix is a Web3-based platform that combines multiple exciting elements in one easy-to-use hub. Attractions include DeFi apps, NFTs, P2E titles, and a fully-functioning ecosystem that caters to players’ every need. For example, gamers can receive tokenized rewards for completing tasks in ‘Gem Hunters’, one of the platform’s first P2E titles.

Additional features of the platform include virtual plots of land which can be bought using the EPIX coin, cultivated and developed, before being sold for a neat profit. Other earning potential comes from completing social tasks through the platform’s Social2Earn initiative and investing in EPIX to produce returns.

Why buy EPIX?

ByePix has generated a massive buzz with significant investment from prominent venture capital firms. Their ultimate goal is to challenge social media giants like Facebook and Instagram. While that might appear a tall order, there is an opportunity for ByePix to improve the social media landscape in the longer term by compensating users for their content.

This innovative approach makes EPIX one of the best ICOs worth considering for investors looking for an exciting and potentially game-changing crypto opportunity.

7. WeSendIt (WSI) – Exciting new decentralized storage and file-sharing platform

A new crypto service that provides decentralized cloud storage and file-sharing options, WeSendit has recently announced its new WeSendIt 3.0 release, allowing users to earn tokenized rewards every time they send data.

This BEP-20 token can then be exchanged for advertising, scalable data storage, and subscription discounts, with further rewards available through customer referrals to the platform.

Why buy WSI?

Designed as a low-cost alternative to the centralized file-sharing and data storage options offered by tech giants such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, WeSendIt’s move into the crypto world is backed by more than a decade’s experience in the sector. Over this time, they’ve gained more than three million customers across 150 countries making WSI among the best ICOs to purchase in February 2023.

WSI tokens have already successfully undergone private sale in September 2022. With the demand for decentralized data storage facilities only going to increase over the coming years, WSI is an ICO worth investing in to receive potentially rich profits.

8. Kryptview (KVT) – Interactive Research2Earn platform to help inform crypto investors

Kryptview’s new interactive ‘Research-to-Earn’ platform is dedicated to producing and sharing research on cryptocurrencies, tokens, and platforms. Users are encouraged to interact with the community by earning rewards for evaluating, analyzing, and reviewing crypto projects.

In addition, users can offer ‘research bounties’ to assets as an enticement for other platform members to research said asset, provide information and thus potential value. The native KVT coin is used to distribute rewards and underpins the entire ecosystem.

Why buy KVT?

Aiming to become the first platform of its kind to break through into the crypto mainstream, several big crypto backers, including The Blox and Matters, have lent their backing to the project.

With demand expected to be high when KVT hits the exchanges, getting in early will help investors exploit potential long-term gains. This makes it one of the best ICOs currently available, with potential rewards available in the future with its innovative and potentially market-leading offering.

In Summary – Metacade is the Best ICO For Investing In 2023

ICOs are an excellent way for investors to make early and significant profits, provided they can back the correct projects before they hit the open market. With many presales offering similar staged increases in value over their presales, understanding where value can be found is vital.

Metacade’s rich and multi-dimensional roadmap offers a host of exciting earning potential for users in addition to its incredible upcoming scope of P2E titles and the Metagrants scheme that will help it lead GameFi development. These factors combine to make it the best ICO investment opportunity in February 2023. With the quick sell-out of the beta phase, and more than $2 million already raised, MCADE looks set to skyrocket as the roadmap reaches fruition with the release of new features in 2023 and 2024.

You can buy the best ICO tokens at eToro here .