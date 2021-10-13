The Australian firm's crypto stock ETF will track companies such as Coinbase, Riot Blockchain and MicroStrategy

BetaShares, a leading Australia-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider, is set to launch a crypto stock ETF that will track some of the top blockchain-focused companies in the market today.

A press announcement, published on Wednesday, 13 October, noted that the company's new product will launch as BetaShares Crypto Innovators ETF.

The fund will trade on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and will be available under the 'CRYP' ticker symbol.

"CRYP will be an innovative way for investors to get exposure to the crypto sector in a familiar, liquid and cost-effective ETF structure," the CEO of BetaShares Alex Vynokur said.

Coinbase and MicroStrategy in initial CRYP portfolio

The CRYP product will track Bitwise's Crypto Industry Innovators Index, and will target "pure-play crypto companies", BetaShares said in the announcement.

The portfolio will include companies with 75% or more of revenue earned from services and activities in the crypto market, or those whose crypto holdings constitute 75% or more of net assets. The fund will therefore largely track crypto-centric companies such as exchanges, mining firms, mining equipment makers and other crypto service providers.

The ETF will hold 85% of assets in crypto companies, with 15% in other large-cap companies that have a significant share of their business aligned with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Among companies to currently make up the ETF are US-based crypto exchange Coinbase, leading BTC mining company Riot Blockchain and Michael Saylor's Microstrategy.

BetaShares is close to launching the equities ETF six months after applying with the ASX and comes on the back of a similar approval in the US where the SEC gave a nod to the Volt Equity crypto ETF.