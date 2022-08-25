Binance Blockchain Week is taking place in Paris for the first time after seeing great success in Dubai. It will take place from September 14 to 16 this year, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

An occasion to reimagine the future

The world’s biggest crypto exchange will provide an occasion for industry leaders, cultural icons, and other important people to meet and present their vision of a more prosperous future.

More than 5,000 people will attend Binance Blockchain Week Paris in person, while millions are expected to watch it live on Binance Live. The topics include fashion, regulations, and the future of finance in Web3, among other things.

Apart from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, notable guests will include Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, Peter Kerstens, Advisor at the European Commission; Thomas Uhm of Jane Street; Guy Gino of the US Department of Homeland Security Investigations; Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox; Benjamin Eymère, CEO of L’OFFICIEL Inc., Jarno Laatikainen, Head of Crypto Incident Response at Chainalysis; Anand Iyer, Venture Partner from Lightspeed Venture Partners; Trust Wallet CEO Eowyn Chen; Pascal Gauthier, CEO of Ledger; Fereshteh Forough, Executive Director and Founder of Code to Inspire; Céline Wong of VP Bank AG and Frédéric Bardeau, President & Co-Founder of Simplon.Co.

Changpeng Zhao said:

We have seen how important utility value is in the past few months as we define the next phase of technological innovation. Blockchain and Web3 are still full of opportunities, new and fresh. Now is a great time to discuss the point at which the industry is right now and what the future holds. Taking cues from the City of Lights, Binance Blockchain Week Paris will envision a world where Web3 is able to infuse its distinctiveness to culture, the arts, sports, and more.

Topics of Binance Blockchain Week Paris

The event will cover the following topics: