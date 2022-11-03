Binance partners with crypto hardware wallet maker Ledger

Binance on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with one of the largest hardware wallet makers Ledger.

Ledger is the maker of the popular Ledger Nano S wallet.

The strategic partnership will allow Binance users to use Ledger Live to securely buy and receive cryptocurrencies directly in their Ledger wallet accounts. User no longer needs to switch between apps to manually buy and transfer crypto funds.

Acknowledging the partnership, Ledger a tweet said

“Use your #Binance account within Ledger Live to buy crypto securely, and receive it directly in your Ledger account – no switching between apps or manually transferring funds required.”

Ledger’s VP of Transactions and Services, Jean-Francois Rochet, said:

“Binance and Ledger are truly global leaders in the digital asset space, and it only makes sense to combine to provide our users with the benefits of buying crypto from Binance within Ledger Live, offering Ledger’s uncompromising world-class security.“

Buying crypto directly using bank cards

According to Binance, the partnership will allow users who have verified accounts to buy cryptocurrencies through Ledger using their bank cards. Ledger users who do not have Binance accounts have the opportunity of creating a Binance account directly on their Ledger Live app.

Binance in a blog post said:

“The first step of this new partnership is now in place, with Binance available in the desktop version of Ledger Live, the Ledger companion app, available in 10 languages. Users can now purchase more than 80 different cryptocurrencies via the Discover section of the Ledger Live desktop app using their bank cards, including Visa and Mastercard. The whole process takes just a few clicks.”

The partnership is part of Binance’s project focused on enhancing Web3 growth and development.