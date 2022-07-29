Binance successfully integrates TrueUSD (TUSD) TRC20 Network

In an announcement today, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by daily crypto trading volume, said that it had successfully integrated the TrueUSD (TUSD) TRC20 Network on its platform.

An example of a cryptocurrency that uses TRC20 or USDT-TRON standard is Tether’s USDT that is launched on the TRON blockchain network.

According to the announcement, the TrueUSD (TUSD) TRC20 Network integration will allow Binance to support TRC-20 tokens for deposits as well as the withdrawals of USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT).

The integration further means that USDC and USDT will need 20 block confirmations; something that will require about one minute.

With its cheaper transaction fees and faster transaction times as compared to the other stablecoins on other blockchains, TRC-20 stablecoins have had a great impact on the crypto market since their launch.

Binance regular upgrades

Binance has been constantly updating its trading platform with new features that are ideal for its users with TRC-20 being the latest update.

Early last week, Binance integrated STEPN (GMT) ERC20 allowing users to use the token for deposits and withdrawals.