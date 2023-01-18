Bitcoin now at its pre-FTX collapse level

At press time, bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $21,507.97.

Bitcoin price has surpassed where it stood on November 5 just prior to the FTX collapse.

It now stands at its highest price since mid-September last year.

2022 was definitely not a very good year for crypto and especially for bitcoin (BTC) which was trading below $20K for quite a while before the year’s end. Bitcoin had plunged all the way down to about $15,000 in wake of the FTX collapse before attempting a comeback that saw it stuck close to $16,500 for several weeks before embarking on this current rally since the beginning of 2023.

Bitcoin has now corrected the price dip that was caused by the latest crypto misfortune, the FTX collapse that took place at the beginning of November. Early this morning, the price of bitcoin surged to a daily high of $21,564.50 before slightly pulling back to $21,507.97 at the time of writing.

What is behind today’s BTC price surge?

While the general cryptocurrency market is on a bullish trajectory, today’s sudden surge in bitcoin price is largely attributed to this morning’s larger-than-expected decrease in the Producer Price Index (PPI) for the just concluded month of December. The retail sales in December also dropped way below their forecast.

December’s PPI dropped by about 0.5% bringing the year-to-year rate down from 7.3% to 6.2%. The year-over-year rate dropped by about 5.5% against a forecast of a drop of 5.7%.

On the other hand, December retail sales dropped by 1.1% against a forecast drop of 0.8%. Combined with the decline in November, this marks the first time retail sales have dropped back-to-back by more than 1% post the pandemic.