Bittrex Global says it is looking at adding support for Tezos tokens FA1.2 and FA2

Bittrex Global, a top digital asset exchange that ranks among the world’s largest, is exploring the listing of two Tezos-based tokens, the exchange said in a press announcement shared with CoinJournal on Tuesday.

According to Bittrex, the two tokens under consideration are FA1.2 and FA2, crypto token standards on Tezos (much like the ERC-20 fungible tokens). They enable users to create unique digital assets in decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs).

“The integration and listing of FA1.2 and FA2 tokens on Bittrex would signify that a variety of tokens on the Tezos blockchain can be supported and integrated on the exchange,” Bittrex said in its statement.

According to Bittrex Global, all token listings “follow a thorough review and close examination” before the tokens are added to the exchange.

Among key factors, the team considers amid the need for regulatory compliance include due diligence on the token issuer, project’s innovation, token’s economics, roadmap, and market interest.

Last week, the exchange added support for CCD, a token on the regulated digital asset platform Concordium.

Tezos (XTZ)

Tezos continues to be a leading blockchain platform for investors seeking to interact with yield farming protocols and decentralised exchanges (DEXs). Low gas fees and institutional-grade security has seen a spike in contract calls on the platform.

In January, there were over 6 million contract calls while active smart contract addresses grew 200% in 2021 to surpass 600,000.

In the market, Tezos’s (XTZ) price is up 4.6% in the past 24 hours and currently trades near $4.13. Its all-time high is $9.12, reached on 4 October 2021.