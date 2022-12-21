Blocto steals the highlight during the Taipei Blockchain Week

Blocto stood out as an industry leader during their event BloctoCamp, co-hosted with the Aptos team.

Blocto hopes to onboard the next billion users to Web3 by focusing on user experience and chain-agnostic wallet solutions.

The project will also provide a $3 million Aptos ecosystem fund to support mass adoption.

Blocto shows itself as a web3 leader

Blocto was one of the standout projects at the recent Taipei Blockchain Week. The project showcased its potential during their event BloctoCamp, co-hosted with the Aptos team.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, Blocto said its mission is to onboard the next billion users to web3 by focusing on user experience and chain-agnostic wallet solutions. Blocto currently runs on top of the Aptos blockchain and has more than 1.6 million users globally.

The team presented the Blocto Wallet as it believes an accessible and easy-to-use wallet is key to unlocking adoption momentum. With Blocto Wallet, users can start from a beginner-friendly mode without dealing with complex seed phrases and keys. The chain-agnostic wallet also allows users to onboard easily with an intuitive 30-second email login process.

During the presentation co-hosted with Aptos, Alex Lin from Axion Asia emphasised the importance of user experience and usability for Web3 to thrive, emphasising that crypto terms are difficult to understand for beginners and lauding Blocto for making the technology more familiar and accessible.

This notion is in line with Blocto’s mission of accelerating blockchain adoption through more intuitive tools and services. Blocto co-founder and CEO Hsuan Lee commented that;

“One key factor in user growth is user experience…something that [the team] has been valuing a lot since day one of Blocto.”

Blocto introduces its Aptos ecosystem fund

Blocto showed its commitment to ensuring mass adoption of web3 by launching a $3 million Aptos ecosystem fund. The fund would support ecosystem growth beyond its wallet, the Bloctos team added.

During the event, Bloctos also entered into strategic partnerships with some leading brands, including MotoGP for its MotoGP Ignition Marketplace and Yahoo Taiwan for a Yahoo NFT Store.

These partnerships also come in addition to Blocto’s integration with Flow, an ecosystem featuring IPs such as NBA Top Shot.

This latest cryptocurrency news comes after Blocto integrated with the Aptos chain. By taking advantage of Aptos’s proprietary smart contract programming language MOVE, the Blocto team continues to unveil new features for Blocto Wallet that help users seamlessly manage their crypto, NFTs, and dApps.

Edwin Yen, Blocto’s co-founder and COO, believe that Aptos is a perfect match for Blocto’s growth mindset.

The Blocto team concluded that they are committed to being proactive in this field, holding both online and in-person events with a focus on quality and their mission to advance blockchain’s reach while empowering ecosystem development.