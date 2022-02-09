Bomber Coin shed 8% of its value today: is it time to buy the dip?

Bomber Coin, the native token of the P2E game Bomb Crypto, has lost 8% of its value in the last 24 hours and continues to decline. Is it time to buy the dip? We attempt to answer this question in this guide, which will also tell you all about the best places to buy Bomber Coin today.

Top places to buy Bomber Coin now

As BCOIN is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase BCOIN using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy BCOIN right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for BCOIN

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including BCOIN.

What is Bomber Coin?

Bomber Coin is the native token of Bomb Crypto is a Play-To-Earn game, in which players manage a group of cyborg bomb heroes programmed to search for BCOIN and fight monsters.

The game was developed by Senspark, an independent Vietnamese game development company focusing on mobile games for Android and iOS platforms. Bomb Crypto is their first blockchain game project.

Bomb Crypto features hero NFTs that can be collected via redemption, buy-in and market auction. Its game modes include Treasure Hunt Mode, a story mode, and a battle mode.

BCOIN can be used to buy and sell NFT items or even bombers themselves. It is a standardized token running on Binance Smart Chain.

Should I buy Bomber Coin today?

Bomber Coin can be a profitable investment, but take price predictions with a grain of salt. P2E game tokens are only as popular as the games they’re used in. Loss of interest in the game will lead to devaluation of your investment.

Bomber Coin price prediction

The site Crypto Predictions is moderately bullish on Bomb Crypto’s BCOIN. It’s currently trading at around $1 and is predicted to finish the month slightly higher at $1.73. In March 2022, they predict it will increase to $2.2.

In the next month, Bomber Coin will undergo a slight decline, closing April 2022 at just under $2. The maximum it will trade for in April is $2.7, and the minimum – $1.84.

Bomber Coin on social media