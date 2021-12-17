BORA is up 4%, gaining rapidly: here’s where to buy BORA

The live BORA price today is $1.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $450 million. BORA is up 4.04% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy BORA, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Bora now

As BORA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase BORA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy BORA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for BORA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including BORA.

What is Bora?

BORA describes itself as a decentralized entertainment platform that distributes digital content and provides incentives to participants. The project is a layer-2 platform with an ERC20-based dual token system.

Should I buy Bora today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Bora price prediction

According to Wallet Investor, the BORA price can go up to $1.35 in one year, which equals earning potential of +25% in just one year. In 2026, 1 BORA will trade for $3.47 according to WI.

