Despite the crypto winter, institutional investors have largely been unfazed. And the increased demand is seeing more mainstream companies offer products and solutions tailored for institutional clients.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a leading fintech provider with over $5 billion in revenue and whose infrastructure and platforms help power over $9 trillion in daily trading across equities and fixed income, has partnered cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to offer an integrated trading solution.

Institutional adoption of crypto

The collaboration will help Broadridge boost access to crypto trading and offer greater liquidity for institutional clients looking to benefit from opportunities in crypto, the companies said in a press release.

In particular, the partnership seeks to offer interoperability between the fintech firm’s NYFIX order-routing network and Coinbase Prime.

According to the firms, buy-side traders will be able to leverage the integrated solution to tap into crypto liquidity on Coinbase, allowing them to trade directly from their order management system (OMS).

The solution will initially be available to US domestic clients before being rolled out to other regions subject to regulatory approval.

“Despite short-term cycles, momentum in institutional adoption is trending one way – toward more exploration and more interest,” Coinbase VP of Institutional Products Greg Tusar noted in a statement.

He added that the use of NYFIX’s order-routing network will help lower barriers to adoption of crypto as an asset class, with buy-side traders benefitting from the “deep, multi-venue crypto liquidity.”

Coinbase Prime’s offering of an institutional-grade trading platform, custody and prime brokerage capabilities will be key to the two firms’ goals, the news release added.

“Now, through Coinbase’s deep access to liquidity and NYFIX’s extensive market reach, we can integrate more than two thousand clients to bring crypto trading to the institutional market,” said Ray Tierney, President of Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions.

Recently, Coinbase partnered with the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock to offer crypto trading to clients. Investment giants Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Citadel Securities also made a massive move with the launch of a crypto exchange.