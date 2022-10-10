Cake DeFi and Razer Silver Partner Again to Give Away 25 Million Razer Silver

Singapore, Singapore, 10th October, 2022, Chainwire

Cake DeFi , the leading, fastest-growing Singapore-based fintech firm providing easy access to Decentralised Finance (DeFi), has today announced a another market-leading partnership with Razer Silver , a loyalty rewards program for gamers, backed by Razer Inc , the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

On the back of their successful first collaboration, Cake DeFi and Razer Silver have now come together to let 100 winners take home 250,000 Razer Silver each (redeemable for up to US$250 worth of Razer products). This is one of the largest Razer Silver giveaways to-date and extends Razer’s reach into the web3 space.

To take part in this draw, participants simply need to create an account on Cake DeFi with the “RAZER” promo code and complete account verification on the platform to receive draw entries. Users can gain more entries by investing in Cake DeFi’s lending, liquidity mining or staking services for a defined period of time.

About Cake DeFi

Cake DeFi is a fully transparent, highly innovative fintech platform dedicated to providing access to decentralized financial services and applications by enabling users to generate returns from their crypto and digital assets. It is operated and registered in Singapore and subject to applicable laws and regulations in Singapore.

By enabling and empowering its users to harness the potential of DeFi, Cake DeFi aims to educate and inform people around the world on crypto and DeFi in a simple, easy to understand and hassle-free manner.

Cake DeFi has achieved tremendous growth and has seen its strongest quarter yet in Q2 2022 when it comes to customer growth, funded accounts and payouts, as per its latest Q2 2022 Transparency Report . It has recently crossed the 1 million customer mark and has paid out a total of US$375 million in customer rewards as of the end of Q2 2022 despite the grim market outlook.

Cake DeFi achieved these milestones by creating a safe and secure one-stop platform for consumers to easily access DeFi services such as staking, lending, borrowing, and liquidity mining.

About RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 200 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China.

Contact

Leticia Chua, [email protected]