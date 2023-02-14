Can Metacade Overtake The Sandbox’s Price Prediction in 2023 and Beyond?

The Sandbox rose to mainstream stardom in 2021. However, following SAND’s decline in 2022, many have wondered what the project’s future holds. In this article, you’ll read The Sandbox’s price predictions for 2023, 2025, and 2027 and learn why Metacade could be a much better investment.

The Sandbox (SAND) Has Attracted Some Big Names

The Sandbox is one of the top metaverse tokens on the market, alongside Decentraland. Currently ranked as the 43rd largest token by market cap, The Sandbox is a virtual world that enables users to build and monetize their creations. The Sandbox lets players explore their creativity with the built-in VoxEdit and Game Maker tools. VoxEdit, for example, allows users to manipulate blocks (known as voxels) and generate virtual objects that can be used when creating experiences in the metaverse or sold for SAND tokens.

Players can buy and sell virtual plots of land represented by LAND NFTs. Despite the ongoing bear market, these parcels of LAND still regularly fetch $1,500, reaching as high as $16,000 at the top of 2021’s bull market ( CoinGecko ). Given the number of world-famous brands building in The Sandbox’s metaverse, like Gucci, Adidas, HSBC, and Warner Music Group, many have been bullish on their long-term The Sandbox price predictions.

The Sandbox (SAND) Price Prediction 2023, 2025, 2027

As of early 2023, SAND is trading for $0.70. By the end of 2023, The Sandbox price predictions currently stand at an average of $2.50, or an approximate 260% increase. By 2025, assuming metaverse adoption rates continue to grow, SAND could reach $6.53, rewarding investors that jump in today with around 830% gains. By 2027, the platform will likely have a sizeable player base. The Sandbox price predictions for 2027 place it around the $12 mark, returning around 1600% for today’s investors.

Metacade (MCADE) Aims To Be Web3’s Home for Play-To-Earn

Metacade is a community-centric platform built for Web3 gaming. Its goal is to be a one-stop platform for all things metaverse and play-to-earn (P2E) gaming, giving players all the tools they need to make the most of these nascent technologies. It offers everything gamers could want from a gaming hub, including forums for discussing the latest titles, leaderboards to help find which games are worth playing, and spaces for reading the hottest P2E alpha. Simply put, Metacade is where you’ll be able to hang out, discuss, and learn how to get ahead in games like The Sandbox.

However, Metacade is taking the extra step to ensure its players receive as much value as possible by leveraging the power of blockchain technology. For instance, players are rewarded with the MCADE token whenever they offer game-beating tips, share in-depth reviews, or interact with the community in other ways. Not only do users directly feel the benefits of their contributions, but other players can use the information shared to their advantage – everyone wins!

Alongside regular tournaments, prize draws, and competitions, Metacade users will even be able to find work in Web3 with the platform’s job and gig board, launching in 2024. Most anticipated by Metacade investors is the Metagrant scheme. Metagrants enable the community to put the platform’s resources to work by funding cutting-edge game development.

Given directly to developers, Metagrants are allocated according to which game idea wins the most votes in one of the Metagrant competitions. The finished game is then added to Metacade’s virtual arcade, which it hopes to fill with dozens of community-backed titles over the years.

Some savvy investors have realized Metacade’s potential and rushed into the MCADE presale. Within 11 weeks, thousands of investors bought around $6.2m worth of MCADE tokens. This has pushed the price of MCADE up from $0.008 to $0.014.

Metacade (MCADE) Price Prediction 2023, 2025, 2027

By the end of the presale, MCADE will be valued at $0.02. With GameFi expected to take off in 2023, targets have been set for MCADE to reach $0.18 by the end of the year – up 800% from $0.02. By 2025, Metacade’s development will be finished and will likely be home to thousands of gamers.

Many estimate that MCADE will be worth $0.43 by the end of 2025, returning 2050% for those late to the presale. Finally, analysts predict MCADE could be worth as much as $1.20 by 2027, delivering 5,900% gains in just four years!

Metacade (MCADE) Has Much More Room To Grow

While The Sandbox’s price predictions certainly have some legs, it’s clear that Metacade has much more potential to grow. As interest in the metaverse and P2E gaming increases, the need for a community space will emerge, and Metacade will be ready to fill that need. Combine that with a token still in presale, and you could be looking at one of the greatest GameFi investment opportunities of 2023 and beyond.

Don’t forget MCADE is currently priced at $0.014. The predictions were based only on the final presale price ($0.02), which means your profit potential could be much higher than stated if you get in at today’s prices. If you’re considering investing in The Sandbox, why not look at Metacade’s presale instead?

