The live Cosmos price today is $34.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.8 billion. The 19th biggest coin by market cap has gained 6% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Cosmos, this guide is for you.

What is Cosmos?

Cosmos bills itself as a project that solves some of the “hardest problems” facing the blockchain industry.

It aims to offer an antidote to “slow, expensive, unscalable and environmentally harmful” proof-of-work protocols, like those used by Bitcoin, by offering an ecosystem of connected blockchains.

The project’s other goals include making blockchain technology less complex and difficult for developers thanks to a modular framework that demystifies decentralized apps.

An Interblockchain Communication protocol makes it easier for blockchain networks to communicate with each other, preventing fragmentation in the industry.

Should I buy Cosmos today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Cosmos price prediction

Most analysts are bullish on Cosmos. According to Wallet Investor, the average price might be $48.12 by February next year and $131.2 in 2027.

Digital Coin Price forecasts an average price of $43.1 this year, moving up to $50.1 in 2023, $68.5 in 2025 and $151 in 2030.

Cosmos on social media