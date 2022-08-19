Cosmos price outlook: here’s what top analyst says about ATOM
- Cosmos (ATOM) trades around $10.86, nearly 10% down in the past 24 hours.
- ATOMUSD was rejected around $12.25 and could dip to support below $10.00.
- Crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe says a breakdown to $8.00 is possible, although holding above current prices could trigger fresh gains towards $18-$20 over next one month.
Cosmos (ATOM) price rejection at the top of $12.25 on Thursday has extended towards the $10.00 support level amid fresh profit booking intraday Friday.
Analyst on ATOM price
The ATOM/USD pair, which has shed nearly 10% at the time of writing and is perched near $10.86 could continue lower in the short term to retest a key support level.
If bear exhaustion manifests, a sudden bounce over the coming weeks could still see bulls reclaim winnings above the rejection point around $12.00. Notably, this upbeat perspective could open up the Cosmos price to a new rally over the next few months.
According to popular crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe, the two scenarios above are very much likely for the 28th ranked Cosmos.
Van de Poppe says buyers might have to seek another uplift at $8.00 if the above buffer “is lost.” However, if bulls manage to push against the bearish pressure and hold the demand zone, it could act as a potential trigger for a new leg up.
Cosmos’ price in this scenario would be looking at a run to $18-$20 over the coming month, the analyst noted in a tweet shared on Friday.
The weekly chart also has the main resistance at the 20-week moving average at $12.53, while robust support can be found near $5.35.