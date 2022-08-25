Cowen has hired former Blockchain.com Head of Institutional Development Jackie Rose and ex-Coinbase VP of Digital Asset Sales Chase Campbell.

The two join the investment bank’s digital assets unit Cowen Digital LLC.

Rose and Campbell are expected to spearhead Cowen Digital’s institutional growth.

Cowen Inc., a US-based multinational investment bank, has expanded its crypto asset arm Cowen Digital LLC via new crypto-native hires, according to details shared in a news release Thursday.

The two appointments involve former executives at crypto exchanges Coinbase and Blockchain.com, the company said, noting that they will be joining Cowen Digital LLC’s institutional sales team.

Cowen Digital eyes new growth areas

Among the executives joining the team is Director of Institutional Sales, Jackie Rose, the former Head of Institutional Business Development at Blockchain.com joins as the Director of Institutional Sales.

She also has experience from her previous roles at Park Square Capital, The Carlyle Group, and JP Morgan.

Chase Campbell is the new Vice President of Digital Asset Sales at Cowen Digital, joining from Coinbase where he was the Institutional Sales Associate. Campbell was key to Coinbase’s DeFi, NFTs and crypto mining services as well as across traditional finance, including hedge funds, venture capital firms, asset managers, and endowments.

According to Cowen Digital, Rose and Campbell will be critical to the company’s growth initiatives, especially as it looks to expand across new areas within the ecosystem.

Cowen launched its digital assets arm in March and eyes further expansion over the next five years amid increased interconnectedness between traditional and decentralised finance.