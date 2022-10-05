Crypto.com adds Google pay and Apple Pay support for its card users in Canada

In a tweet released by Crypto.com today, the cryptocurrency exchange company announced that it will be adding Google Pay and Apple Pay support for Crypto.com Visa Card users in Canada.

Crypto.com users in Canada who use the Crypto.com Visa Card will now be able to link their cards to Apple Pay and Google Pay. All that is required is for a user to add their Crypto.com Visa card details to his or her Apple Pay wallet or Google Pay. The service will also be available to iOS users who use Apple watches.

Although the services are currently limited to Canadian users only, the Crypto.com community are optimistic that the services will soon be available for users in other parts of the world as well.

Crypto.com has been on a wild expansion lately and it has acquired regulatory approvals in several countries with the latest being securing approval as a crypto asset business from UK’s FCA on August 17, 2022.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com is a Singaporean-based cryptocurrency exchange company. Besides operating a crypto exchange platform, Crypto.com also has an official cryptocurrency known as Cronos (CRO).

Crypto.com currently have a customer base of over 50 million across the world and it offers a variety of products and cryptocurrency-based financial services that include the Crypto.com app, the Crypto.com Exchange, the Crypto.com DeFi wallet, and the Crypto.com NFT.

The Crypto.com app allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies while the Crypto.com Exchange is designed for institutional traders. The Crypto.com DeFi wallet is a non-custodial wallet that allows users to hold and stake crypto assets.

The Crypto.com NFT is an NFT marketplace that allows users to collect and trade NFTs.