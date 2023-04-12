DAIS, a new AI-powered fashion NFT platform that has garnered significant attention and investment since its launch on April 11th. DAIS has already raised more than $100,000 with investors rushing to secure tokens for this viral project. The platform offers users the opportunity to earn income by collecting NFTs and try-on digital fashion. The web3 platform that merges cutting-edge blockchain technology with fashion.

The platform’s beta presale of DAIS tokens is currently available at a price of $0.0005, with some experts modeling a 480% increase in price before the final stage begins. The presale will end soon with the IEO to follow afterward.

Investors who purchase the DAIS tokens during the beta presale using the promo code GRABDAIS20 will receive a 20% bonus on their tokens. This is a Limited Offer!

The digital fashion industry is already worth $500 million and grew by 30% in the last year, and is estimated to reach $4.8 billion by 2031, making it a lucrative market for DAIS to enter. DAIS offers several features that will revolutionize the industry, such as AI-powered design, AR, NFTs, Dex exchange, sustainability, and creator incentives. The platform’s AI-powered design system generates unique and visually appealing fashion designs that cater to various styles and preferences, promoting creativity in fashion design and customization.

The use of NFTs on the platform ensures the scarcity, uniqueness, and value of each digital fashion item, offering collectors and investors an alternative to traditional fashion assets. Additionally, focusing on digital fashion reduces the environmental impact of the fashion industry, making it an eco-friendly alternative to traditional fashion consumption.

DAIS is also seeking partnerships with luxury brands to conduct sponsored NFT fashion events that will provide merchandise or discounts on NFTs. These partnerships will broaden the reach and appeal of digital fashion and provide additional revenue sources for the platform.

DAIS tokens have no vesting period, with almost the entire supply in the hands of the community, ensuring no risk of a rug-pull or scam. The platform’s team has developed robust tokenomics that inspire investor confidence, with 50% of the max 20 billion supply made available in four presale rounds and the final 50% set aside for future Cex exchange listings, burning, marketing, and Dex liquidity.

DAIS is poised to revolutionize the digital fashion industry and transform the way we think about fashion and its economic potential.

Beginners’ Guide: How to Purchase DAIS

The steps below will show beginners how to take part in the DAIS Presale:

Step 1 — Download a Crypto Wallet

Investors will first need to download a crypto wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

They are free and can be used either via a browser extension on a PC or via a mobile app.

Step 2 — Purchase or Hold ETH

Investors will need to hold some Ethereum (ETH) in their crypto wallet — both to convert into DAIS and to cover Ethereum gas (transaction) fees.

ETH can be bought via any trusted crypto exchange or broker and simply transferred into the wallet, or directly on the wallet with both MetaMask and Trust Wallet.

Tether (USDT) can also be used to purchase DAIS, but ETH is the simpler choice for beginners as buyers will need to hold some anyway for gas.

Step 3 — Connect to DAIS Website

Once ETH (or USDT) is held in the wallet, visit the DAIS website and select ‘Connect Wallet!’

That should then allow you to connect and sign in with your crypto wallet.

Next, select the relevant ‘Buy With…’ option and input the amount of tokens you wish to purchase or spend (min investment $50, no max) — after confirming, another window will appear where you will need to confirm the ETH gas fee, so leave some over to cover that.

Step 4 — Claim DAIS Tokens

Once the public presale ends, you’ll be able to claim your purchased DAIS tokens using the claim page. Claim button and updates will be given before the claim goes live with further instructions.

Visit DAIS Presale

Website: https://dais.network

Whitepaper: https://dais.network/img_data/752797036974.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/daisofficial

Telegram: https://t.me/daisnetworkofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daiscoin