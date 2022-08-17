DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Anticipates Metaverse Platform Launch with Listings on Coinbase, Huobi, and MEXC

Bucharest, Romania, 17th August, 2022, Chainwire

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) announced listings on several industry-leading exchanges, including Coinbase, Huobi Global, and MEXC. This is just one of the many developments in the project’s fast-paced evolution, including its upcoming Metaverse platform, where users will get to interact with Cats and Watches Society (CAWS) NFTs. Moreover, DYP took center stage at Deep Forest Fest. During this prestigious music festival, DYPians had the great opportunity of meeting the team.

The DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) is enhancing the list of reputable crypto exchanges listing its DYP token. On June 21, Coinbase disclosed its listing of DYP, while trading started the next day. Later, on July 19, MEXC announced its listing of DYP. Lastly, on July 27, it was Huobi that added DYP to its platform.

DYP supporters, a.k.a. DYPians, can purchase DYP tokens at these major exchanges but also on smaller platforms, including KuCoin, Gate, Poloniex, Bitrue, ZT, Hoo, CoinDCX, and Onus Finance.

Usually, when an asset obtains listings on new exchanges, its price goes through considerable fluctuations. However, DYP did not experience any notable changes with its recent listings. However, its value surged on June 7 from $0.06 to over $0.20. Furthermore, it has continued to trade above that level for almost two months.

Nearly a week after the price surge, DYP published a blog post explaining its Metaverse project and virtual reality (VR) play-to-earn (P2E) game. In it, players can venture with their CAWS NFTs, increase their levels, or use their DYP / iDYP tokens for game-related purposes.

CAWS is an NFT collection of cats-wearing watches that come with the possibility of staking your NFT. Each asset possesses more than 200 unique attributes, including watch preferences and personalities. For the moment, CAWS owners can use their NFT to play a 2D play-to-earn game with attractive rewards for its champions. Players must own at least one CAWS NFT to participate in DYP’s latest GameFi adventure platform. In the near future, the utility of this NFT collection will expand to the Metaverse platform and CAWS will be a companion for the players that own at least one cat in their V.R. adventure.

Additionally, DYP is increasing its brand awareness by expanding its actions in the real world. For instance, the project sponsored two racing teams for two different events: Racebox and the Mojo Yachting Club to be more precise.

Daniel Garrett, Marketing and Communications Manager at DeFi Yield Protocol, stated in an AMA on Monday that DYP’s project is unique due to its wide range of products, including its NFT collection and Metaverse game.

Also, he elaborated on the project’s plans to onboard more users and reach mainstream adoption by using its Metaverse-related products and launching its IOS and Android apps.

“In general, as you hear more about DeFi Yield Protocol, as you get more familiar with what we’re doing, I think the users are gonna come,” he said. “We’re focused right now, and this is a great opportunity to get in on something on the ground floor.”

Another significant development was DYP’s sponsorship of the Deep Forest Fest . The prestigious event boosted the project’s brand awareness and enabled the team to meet some fellow DYPians. Also, it aligned with the project’s philosophy – “Together we can create unforgettable moments. This is what life is all about.”

About DYP

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) seeks to build a decentralized ecosystem incorporating numerous DeFi products and services, including yield farming, staking, NFTs, and Metaverse gaming. The project runs on unique smart contracts using DYP’s proprietary anti-manipulation functionality.

