Despite Scandals and Market Volatility, the Future Of Crypto Looks Bright, Especially for Companies Like Metacade

The future of crypto has regularly been cast into doubt over the past 10 years. Since Bitcoin (BTC) first skyrocketed to nearly $1000 in 2014, it has repeatedly gone through explosive bull runs and deep drawdowns, impacting the number of people who invest in crypto. In these moments, bankruptcies and scandals can create plenty of controversy and cause the future of crypto to be questioned.

Despite volatility in the crypto market, new projects such as Metacade continue to show major promise for the future. It is at the forefront of GameFi, which brings vast user benefits to the gaming industry – a 3 billion -strong market.

So, is the crypto market really dead, or could projects like Metacade drive progress once again?

Bankruptcies, scandals, and regular front-page news

Despite scandals and market volatility, crypto lives on. This is because cryptocurrency itself operates independently from any corporate entity. The collapse of FTX , Celsius Network, and Voyager, has had zero impact on the blockchain’s ability to function. But these collapses do impact investor confidence.

The future of crypto has often been called into question, and the number of people who invest in crypto drops during these times. However, the crypto market allows people from all over the world to freely access a reliable financial system with low entry barriers, and the number of people who invest in crypto nevertheless increased 59x between 2016 and 2021.

The blockchain continues to allow global financial transactions at high speed and low cost, and the increasing number of decentralized applications ( dApps ) is constantly expanding the scope and scale of blockchain services. For this reason, the future of crypto is as bright as it has ever been.

The Future of Crypto: GameFi, DeFi, NFTs

The crypto market is now home to several key areas of technological development. Whether users are looking to utilize DeFi for flash loans without credit checks or buy and sell digital artwork in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the blockchain can provide an immutable and secure method of peer-to-peer transactions, serving millions of users around the world.

One of the most advanced use cases for blockchain technology is GameFi. The combination of gaming and financial rewards could well be the next movement to revolutionize the future of crypto, as an increasing number of users invest in crypto projects that are building advanced play-to-earn games.

Metacade’s recent success during the early stages of its crypto presale is a marker of what’s to come. A comprehensive GameFi platform in the crypto market, it attracted $6.2m in 11 weeks of its presale. Collectively, it could help to drive the future of crypto due to its unique characteristics, bringing decentralized financial services to potentially millions of users over time.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is well-positioned to become a leading project in the GameFi sector. The project intends to be the biggest play-to-earn ( P2E ) arcade on the blockchain and aims to be a central hub for users to meet up, learn about the latest trends in GameFi, and use Metacade’s extensive features to earn a crypto income online.

The project is expected to grow to become one of the most influential platforms in the crypto gaming movement, as it will directly create new jobs in the crypto market, as well as invest in crypto projects to fund the next wave of innovation in P2E gaming.

After recently being audited by one of the leading security firms, Certik, Metacade has proven itself as a highly secure project in the crypto market that can serve a large number of users over the coming years. Metacade is forecasted to be one of the highest gainers as an increasing number of users invest in MCADE.

Can MCADE reach $1 in 2023?

The MCADE token presale is a limited-time-only event, where the price of each MCADE token will rise from $0.008 to $0.02. For those that invest in crypto, the MCADE presale is a high-potential opportunity due to the unique characteristics of the platform.

When the presale is complete, the MCADE token could skyrocket to $1 by the end of 2023. This is because the token will be launched on exchanges and the Metacade platform will have launched.

A gem in the crypto market

Metacade will offer the largest selection of P2E games on the blockchain, reward content creators with cryptocurrency for their contributions, and create new jobs (both part-time and full-time) for people looking to kickstart their careers in blockchain. The 50x price rise in 2023 is just the beginning for MCADE, which could drive the future of crypto over the coming years.

Is MCADE worth buying?

Despite recent scandals and falling prices in the crypto market, brand-new projects such as Metacade are a reminder that the future of crypto is bright. The GameFi platform can help to attract an increasing number of blockchain users over the coming years as the number of users who invest in crypto continues to increase.

The MCADE token is a great option for anyone looking to invest in crypto during the bear market. It has sky-high future potential and appears currently undervalued at the $0.014 price level. With a limited time between now and the end of the presale, investors should be quick to get involved before the price inevitably takes off.