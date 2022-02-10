After hitting an all-time high of over $7,000 in May 2021, Doge Killer is coming down. The dog-themed meme coin lost another 6% today. Will this trend be sustained or is the dip just temporary?

What is Doge Killer?

Doge Killer (LEASH) is a token in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem. It is one of many dog cryptos that took the crypto space by storm in 2021. Others are BabyDoge, Drunkdoge, JIND, LAS, and LASM.

Doge Killer was originally conceived of as a rebase token. Its creators then decided to change track and limit the total supply to 107,646 tokens.

The extremely low supply explains the high price. It was trading at around $1,772 at the time of writing, down from its stunning all-time high mentioned above.

Should I buy Doge Killer today?

LEASH is a unique dog coin because typically, dog-themed cryptocurrencies have an artificially high supply. They use it to motivate investors to buy the token and pump the price to one dollar or one cent.

On the other hand, the creators promise holders “lucrative rewards”, but don’t specify what these will be.

Despite its unique premise, it can be extremely volatile, so be careful with any investment you make.

Doge Killer price prediction

Digital Coin Price makes the astounding prediction that LEASH’s price will go up to $2,482 this year. In 2025, it will be trading for just under $4,000. In 2027, its price will be $4,640. Two years later, one LEASH will be worth $7,504.

This may seem like impressive growth, but consider that according to this forecast, Doge Killer will not reach its ATH of 2021 before 2029!

