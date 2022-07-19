Edgevana, a market leader in blockchain infrastructure and ecosystem technologies, has become the first company in this niche to start accepting crypto, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Edgevana now accepts payment for its services and products in SOL, USD Coin, and Tether.

Instant settlement at practically no cost

Solana Pay is a payment protocol and standard set that allows merchants to accept digital dollars right at the point of sale. Settlement is instant, and the process is practically free.

A truly decentralized system

The system involves no fees or middlemen, making it truly decentralized. The only requirement is for Edgevana customers to use Phantom, Glow, or another Solana Pay-compatible wallet. Edgevana CEO and cofounder Mark Thiele said:

Many people in the Web3 space prefer to pay with cryptocurrency, and we believe that offering payment options beyond the traditional will make Edgevana a preferred provider in this space. Customers will appreciate cryptocurrency payments’ security and efficiency, which will help reduce our transaction fees and risk of fraud.

Solana Labs head of payments Sheraz Shere added:

Solana Pay makes it easy for merchants to enable transactions in digital dollars to benefit their customers as a truly decentralized payment rail. Leading merchants like Edgevana understand that digital payments should be as frictionless as data moving across the Internet, and Solana Pay makes that a reality.

Crypto is safer than debit and credit card payments

Cryptocurrency is considered safer than debit and credit card payments because payers’ data isn’t held in a centralized hub, which is vulnerable to data breaches.

What’s more, the ledger verifies and secures every transaction. This makes identity theft quite challenging, if not impossible.

About Edgevana

Edgevana makes an effort to fulfill the needs of the most dynamically growing NFT providers, blockchain protocol operators, and enterprises in the world in terms of scale, speed, resilience, and security.

The company’s global presence and software platform enable the scale, agility, economics, and distribution that attract Edge and Web3 deployments.