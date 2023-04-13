eToro announces an educational partnership with Twitter

Key takeaways

Twitter has partnered with eToro to promote financial education on its platform.

Twitter users can leverage the $Cashtag feature to instantly see real-time prices for a far wider range of stocks, crypto and other assets.

The $Cashtag feature has already recorded more than 420 million searches since the start of the year.

eToro partners with Twitter on financial education

eToro, the social trading and investing network, announced on Thursday, April 13th, that it has partnered with Twitter to boost financial education.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the partnership would allow Twitter users to instantly see real-time prices for a far wider range of stocks, crypto and other assets when using the new $Cashtags feature.

eToro added that Twitter users searching using a $Cashtag symbol currently see live price charts for a select few financial assets. The team added that following the announcement of this partnership, the st of $Cashtags that produce live price charts will be hugely expanded.

Twitter users would also be able to click through to the eToro platform to see more information on the asset and have the option to invest. eToro added that the partnership would cover $Cashtags representing a wide range of instruments on the eToro platform, from stocks and ETFs to crypto and commodities.

While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news , Yoni Assia, CEO and Co-Founder of eToro said;

“Financial content on social media has provided education to many who have felt excluded by more traditional channels. Twitter has become a crucial part of the retail investing community – it’s where millions of ordinary investors go every day to access financial news, share knowledge and converse. As the social investing network, eToro was built on these very principles – community, knowledge-sharing and better access to financial markets. There is power in shared knowledge, and by transforming investing into a group endeavour, we can yield better results and become more successful, together.”

Twitter’s $Cashtag feature has more than 400 million searches

The social media giant added pricing data for $Cashtags in December last year, and the feature has already gained massive adoption. There have been more than 420 million searches for $Cashtags since the start of the year, with an average of 4.7 million $Cashtag searches a day

Chris Riedy, Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing at Twitter, commented that;

“Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now. We believe real change starts with conversion, and finance and investing are a growing part of that conversation. We are pleased to partner with eToro to provide Twitter users with additional market insights and greater access to investment capabilities. Twitter will continue to invest in growing the #FinTwitter community.”

eToro is a social investment network that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of investors. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way.