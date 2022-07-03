Fintech-Ideas brings blockchain functionality to its range of platforms

Berlin, Germany, 3rd July, 2022, Chainwire

Enterprise software developer Fintech-Ideas has integrated a suite of blockchain tools to its SaaS offerings. The provision will enable businesses to utilize powerful web3 features such as tokenization, NFTs, and distributed storage.

The integration of blockchain functionality into the company’s fintech and marketing platforms will deliver web3 services on demand. Customers will be able to gain exposure to crypto-based technologies, including blockchain, with minimal setup costs and lead time.

Flagship Fintech-Ideas products such as Pushnoti, LiberSave, and ITTechAV are relied on by millions of customers for payments and marketing. The incorporation of web3 features will further extend their functionality and unlock new revenue streams for forward-thinking businesses. Fintech-Ideas also services the media industry through a brace of products. Aussiedlerbote Zeitung offers readers a wide range of media content and TechZeitung supports the convenient and high-scale exchange of entrepreneurial skills and expertise.

Liber Save is a software-as-a-service solution for digital coupon issuers. Users can buy unlimited coupons from issuers and use them to purchase items from partner stores and marketplaces.

Pushnoti , meanwhile, helps business owners identify regular visitors for engagement purposes, and PushnotiAds is a push notification monetization platform. These, together with Fintech-Ideas products such as IT Technologie, will benefit from blockchain integration.

The cost and complexity of introducing and maintaining blockchain functionality serves as a deterrent for many companies. Fintech-Ideas’ Blockchain-as-a-Service offering will give companies exposure to web3 and the upside it offers, without being lumbered with prohibitive maintenance costs.

Web3, presented as a new internet standard, utilizes innovations that are synonymous with blockchain including the use of key pairs, encryption, digital IDs, and tokenization. Web3 technologies support such applications as micropayments, decentralized networking, IoT, and censorship-resistant social media platforms.

About Fintech-Ideas

Home to 200 employees across nine countries, Fintech-Ideas specializes in sourcing, financing and developing in-house products aimed at fintech and marketing industries. The Berlin-based company is focused on proprietary projects, which it prioritizes over software sales and contracted full-stack development. Fintech-Ideas solutions help businesses achieve their goals by freeing them to focus on their core operations.

