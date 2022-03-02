The live Floki Inu price today is $0.000044 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.3 million. Floki Inu is up 19.40% in the last 24 hours on news of a listing on crypto exchange HUOBI. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Floki Inu, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Floki Inu now

As FLOKI is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase FLOKI using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy FLOKI right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for FLOKI

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including FLOKI.

What is Floki Inu?

Floki Inu is a dog-themed meme coin that calls itself a movement, named after Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu. Musk is a prominent fan of Dogecoin, although he publicly denied owning any SHIB.

Floki Inu claims to be working on three flagship utility projects: an NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla, an NFT and merchandise marketplace called FlokiPlaces, and Floki Inuversity, a content and education platform.

Floki Inu wants to set itself apart from other meme coins by combining the memes with utility. The team’s long-term vision is to create an autonomous and decentralized ecosystem, including strategic partnerships.

The ecosystem aims to build utility on the token and develop use cases for the Floki Inu brand through NFTs, games and decentralized finance features.

Should I buy Floki Inu today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Floki Inu price prediction

DigitalCoinPrice is bullish on Floki Inu, predicting it will hit $0.00008 in 2023 and $0.00009 in 2024. Price Prediction also forecasts a price of $0.00008 in 2023, but that’s the minimum.

Floki Inu can go up to as much as $0.0001 next year in their opinion. In 2024, 1 FLOKI will trade between $0.00013 and $0.00014.

