Frontier in-browser wallet supporting Aptos goes live

DeFi protocol Frontier Wallet brings in-browser wallet support for Sui, Aptos, and 33 other cryptocurrencies.

Besides transactions, users will also be able to stake and transfer tokens between networks.

The wallet basically offers a one-stop platform for users to interact with dApps.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Frontier has officially launched the Frontier in-browser wallet extension.

The wallet extension brings in-browser wallet support for 35 cryptocurrencies including Sui and Aptos. Users will be able to stake tokens, transact using the allowed cryptocurrencies as well as store and transfer NFTs.

In a nutshell, the wallet will give users the privilege of interacting with any decentralized application (dApp) without needing to switch between different applications, which can be quite tedious for DeFi users. Additionally, the wallet supports some of the newer blockchains like Aptos and Sui which have become so popular in the recent past.

Transferring tokens between networks

In addition to the features mentioned above, the in-browser wallet will also allow users to transfer tokens between different blockchain networks, a process commonly referred to as bridging within the crypto space.

The Frontier team has built APIs for networks like Near, Solana, Cosmos, and others. Users can use these APIs to get their balances and transactional history.

The wallet is a game changer since a majority of other popular crypto wallets including Zerion and MetaMask do not offer similar features to their in-browser wallet users.

Frontier also claims that its wallet has a security feature that detects phishing attacks and fraud to help keep users safe.

The wallet currently has over one million users worldwide and the new feature is expected to drive that number even higher.