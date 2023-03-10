Game from abandoned Logan Paul’s Crypto Zoo project developed in 30 days

Degen Zoo NFT game has been developed in a record 30 days.

Degen Zoo is derived from the abandoned Logan Paul’s abandoned Crypto Zoo project.

Logan Paul had indicated that Crypto Zoo would take years to develop.

DAO Maker (DAO/USD) founder Christoph Zaknun has launched the Degen Zoo game, an NFT game derived from Logan Paul’s abandoned Crypto Zoo. Zaknun developed the NFT game in a record 30 days single-handedly to disapprove of Logan Paul’s claim that his Crypto Zoo would take years to develop.

Zaknun took the challenge to build the game in 30 days after Logan Paul, who is a popular YouTube star, released a video saying that Christoph Zaknun had no right to dictate the required development timeline. Zaknun further highlighted Paul Logan’s greed by pledging to donate all the profits from the game to charity.

115k wallets lining up for the new game

As of today, more than 115,000 crypto wallets have registered to join the Degen Zoo NFT game pledging over $700 million, which is a new record for crypto games.

During the course of the game development whose progress Zaknun broadcasted daily, more than 250,000 people followed the Degen Zoo on Twitter.

Degen Zoo has a deflationary token and an NFT collection featuring 120 endangered species. The game is designed to simulate the impact of capitalism on animal extinction. Players will be incentivized to “kill” their NFT-minted animal, pushing the collection to extinction to raise awareness of the devastating effects of human greed on wildlife.

Degen Zoo testnet

A testnet of the Degen Zoo was released a few days before the 30-day deadline and within a short while, 30,000 testnet transactions had been made by about 3,000 players.

Christoph Zaknun is now proceeding with the mainnet release of Degen Zoo. The DAO Maker co-founder has exceeded the demand of previous GameFi release date benchmarks.