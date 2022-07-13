India’s Tik Tok has reached a new milestone less than six months after the GARI token was integrated with the Chingari app.

The GARI Network announced via Twitter on Wednesday, July 13th, that it has reached 800,000 wallet signers. This latest development comes just a few months after the integration.

According to the team, the milestone comes five months after the GARI wallet was integrated into the Chingari app.

GARI Network is a Web3-powered social community that focuses on growing the Chingariplatform. Chingari is India’s leading short video app. It allows users to monetise their content on the blockchain through the GARI token.

At the moment, Chingari is India’s fastest-growing short-form video app, with millions of active daily users. The app enables users to create and share short-form videos with the world, similar to Tik Tok.

Whenever a user creates a video on Chingari, they get rewarded with the GARI tokens. According to the development team, GARI is a social token for the Chingari creators’ community. It grants the users governance authority as they decide on the future developments on the platform via a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO).

The GARI Network urged more users to join the Chingari app and signup for a GARI wallet. The team added that it has a mission to onboard a billion on-chain users on its platform.

GARI, similar to the other cryptocurrencies within the broader crypto market, has lost more than 50% of its value over the past few months. At the start of the year, GARI was trading at $0.78 per coin. However, it is currently trading at $0.0971, down by more than 2% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the bear market, GARI and the Chingari app continue to build and achieve new milestones like reaching 800k wallet signups.