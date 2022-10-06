Leading crypto exchange Gemini now offers crypto managed accounts a direct custodial feed to over 3,000 registered investment advisers (RIAs), who manage assets worth over $1.3 trillion in total, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

This has become possible after integration with the Envestnet | Tamarac platform for RIAs.

View portfolio, billing data, and more

Advisors using Tamarac can register and access the exchange’s BITRIA Wealth Management feature seamlessly.

The integration lets advisors and their clients view billing data, performance data, and crypto portfolios alongside conventional assets on the Tamarac dashboard. Dani Fava of Envestnet commented:

It’s essential to use tools that provide transparency of crypto holdings. This empowers advisors to provide truly holistic advice. The integration between Gemini and Tamarac offers a comprehensive view of client portfolios regardless of asset category. We are delighted to add Gemini’s unique solution to the products that Envestnet’s ecosystem for financial wellness makes available to advisors.

Gemini BITRIA Head Dan Eyre added:

Our ability to unlock access for advisors will determine whether we achieve our goal of using crypto to unlock the next stage of financial freedom. Our partnership with Envestnet is a giant leap forward in accomplishing this mission, with trillions of dollars in US advised accounts.

BITRIA: a fully integrated digital asset solution

Gemini acquired BITRIA in January this year to give advisors access to the wider crypto industry and ecosystem. BITRIA is used by wealth managers as a fully integrated digital asset solution, combining reporting, custody, trading, liquidity, settlement, rebalancing, and portfolio construction and management.

Gemini is licensed as a custodian of digital assets by New York State and a fiduciary under New York Banking Law. It was also the first digital asset exchange to acquire SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II certification.