The cryptocurrency space has been in a bearish trend recently, but some coins defied the odds and outperformed.

The cryptocurrency market has been stuck in a bearish cycle for the past few weeks. Bitcoin has struggled to reach the $50k mark while the $4k level continues to elude Ether. While most of the leading cryptocurrencies are currently underperforming, some coins are outperforming the broader market.

Gravitoken (GRV) is one of the coins that has outperformed the broader cryptocurrency market in recent days. According to the data obtained from Coinmarketcap, Gravitoken is one of the top performers in the cryptocurrency space.

Its recent rally saw GRV enter the list as one of the top 5 gainers on Coinmarketcap. The crypto data site is known for providing daily information on the top cryptocurrency gainers and losers. Gravitoken’s excellent performance came at a time when the total cryptocurrency market cap dropped to $1.87 trillion.

The Gravitoken’s model of operation is what makes it an excellent cryptocurrency. Gravitoken is a unique and excellent token because of its elastic supply, the ability to raise liquidity for the fund, and serve as a springboard into something much bigger.

According to the Gravitoken development team, holding the GRV until it reaches its $1,337,000 will give holders access to the hedge fund. “The liquidity that you add when you buy your GRV will be used for the crypto asset trading. Imagine: our community’s own huge pot, being used for trading 100s of crypto’s at the same time, all with the potential to 10x overnight, all selected by infallible mathematics and traded with high-frequency precision,” the team added.

The cryptocurrency has seen more holders than sellers due to its excellent prospect. While the holders can sell their GRV tokens now and make a profit of 1.5x or 2x, holding it for the long term presents them with better chances of making huge profits in the future. As such, investors of the GRV project are holders, contributing to the cryptocurrency’s stellar performance in recent weeks.