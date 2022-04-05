Highlights April 5: Major Bitcoin miner open to acquisition

The crypto market as a whole was mixed today. Fred Thiel, the CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings – the largest Bitcoin mining company, said he would be open to acquisition if the price is right.

Housebuilders shone yesterday on what was an otherwise uneventful day for the UK100.

Top cryptos

Solana was down more than 2% over the past 24 hours with most major cryptos registering minor gains or losses. Bitcoin was trading just above $46,700 at time of writing, up more than 1% over the past 24 hours.

Dogecoin is up 5%. It usually gains whenever Elon Musk is in the news, which he last was for buying 9.2% of Twitter shares worth $2.9 billion. He became the social media giant’s biggest stockholder as a result, and the shares gained 27%.

Top movers

The top movers of recent days are reversing gains. Waves is down 22%, Zilliqa 10%, and Stepn – 6%. At the other end, Celo is up 20%, Mina is up 8%, and Oasis Network gained 6%.

Celo has been rising since the Celo Connect global networking event started in Barcelona yesterday.

Audius, a decentralized music sharing ecosystem, is rallying on news of renaming the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver to the Audio Amphitheater. Its native coin AUDIO added 12% to its value today.

Trending

En-Tan-Mo’s token ETM is up 373% in the last 24 hours. It describes itself as a next-gen public blockchain project, which is said to implement SHD completeness and be based on the concepts of value transfer and Nash equilibrium.