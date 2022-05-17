Highlights May 17: Cryptos continue to rally

The crypto market as a whole is bullish today. Most top 100 coins were in the green at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin registered minor gains, trading above $30,000 at the time of writing. Ethereum was seen up 3%, and BNB and XRP were also up around 3% each. The biggest gainer in the top 10 is Solana. It’s up almost 5%, trading for $56.

Cryptos outside the top 10 are all in the green at the time of publication. The most prominent gainers are Cronos and Litecoin, both up by just under 6%.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, the tendency was similar, with most coins adding 3-7% to their value. Notable standouts include Maker with 12%, IOTA and STEPN with 10% each, and Kadena with 13%.

All of these are reversing recent losses. Kadena is launching a smartphone app in June, which could account for the rise.

On the losing end, Arweave is down 7%, disproportionately affected by the market trend. It was the biggest top 100 gainer yesterday. Internet Computer’s ICP token is down 3%.

TerraUSD (UST) continues to slide. It lost another fifth of its value today and is trading for 12 cents.

LUNA rose briefly in Asian hours today, then slid back down when protocol founder Do Kwon announced a fork. He proposed a separate chain to compensate for UST’s implosion.

Trending

The biggest winner today is Quarashi Coin, which describes itself as an all-in-one platform with several key components. These include a multichain crypto wallet, a DEX, a privacy chat, an IDO launchpad, airdrops, a browser, and even a VPN.

Quarashi soared on news that it would complete its private chat app this month. Its token gained 2,200% in 24 h.