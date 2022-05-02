Highlights May 2: Cryptos mixed, Cronos sheds 15%

The crypto market as a whole is mixed with most top 100 coins adding or losing 1-5% of their value at the time of writing.

Top cryptos

The majority of top 10 cryptos registered gains. Bitcoin was up around 2% at time of writing, trading above $38,000. Ethereum climbed around 3%, and Cardano and XRP registered gains of around 2% and 5%, respectively.

Crypto.com’s Cronos dropped to #20, losing around 15% today. For most of the year, the CRO token has been trading at relatively low levels. The price is now close to its lowest level this year.

The dynamic exchange sponsors many sports events and featured Matt Damon in an endorsement, but this has failed to reflect on CRO’s price.

Top movers

Outside the top 20, Tron gained 6% after reporting the total accounts on its network have now exceeded 90 million.

Fantom jumped in Asian hours, up by almost 15%. It is still growing with gains of 6% at the time of writing. Fantom integrated Chainlink this week and announced a series of exciting giveaways today.

As for the losers, the main ones today are all coins that registered major gains last week. These include Kyber Network’s KNC with -9% and ApeCoin with -11%.

Trending

The biggest winner today is MetaPay, a token that you can shop in the Metaxion universe, a new metaverse. With MetaPay, you can sell the parcels and avatars you buy in the metaverse or convert these into MetaPay tokens.

The Metaxion demo has been released on the website. MetaPay is having another rally, up 1,069% at the time of writing.