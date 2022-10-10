Huobi Token (HT) price prediction after the buyout by About Capital

Huobi Token price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months as cryptocurrencies have crashed. HT/USDT was trading at $4.33, which was about 15% above the lowest level this month. It has crashed by more than 89% from its highest level in 2021, giving it a market cap of more than $673 million.

Huobi Global acquired

Huobi Global is one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. At its peak, the Chinese exchange handled transactions worth billions of dollars per day. This trend slowed down sharply after China announced a total ban of all cryptocurrency activity in the country. According to CoinMarketCap, Huobi Global transacted over $410 million in the past 24 hours.

The HT/USDT price tilted upwards on Monday as investors cheered the purchase of the company by About Capital. About is an investment firm based in Hong Kong. It was started by Ted Chen, a Chinese financier who founded Greenwoods Asset Management, which has more than $6 billion in AUM.

Other crypto news has suggested that Tron’s Justin Sun and Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) participated in the buyout. Sun started Tron, which has become the second-biggest players in decentralized finance (DeFi) after Bloomberg.

Sun’s participation in the buyout came a few days after Huobi appointed him to become a member of the Global Advisory Board. In this role, he will work with industry, academics, and policy leaders to grow the company. It is unclear how much money About paid although Bloomberg has suggested that Huobi was valued at about $3 billion.

Therefore, Huobi Token price rose as investors believe that it will lead to more growth in the coming months. Also, the hype surrounding the acquisition has helped push the coin higher.

HT price prediction

The daily chart shows that the Huobi Token price has been in a bearish trend in the past few months. The current price of $4.35 is an important level since it was the lowest level on July 1st of this year. It has moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD has moved below the neutral level.

Therefore, the coin will likely continue falling as sellers target the next key support level at $3.50, which is about 20% below the current level. A move above the resistance at $4.65 will invalidate the bearish view.

How to buy Huobi Token

KuCoin

Kucoin is a cryptocurrency exchange which offers over 200 cryptocurrencies. Kucoin has a wide range of services, such as; a built-in peer-to-peer exchange, spot and margin trading, bank level security and a wide range of accepted payment methods. Users can benefit from a beginner-friendly interface and relatively low fees.

Buy HT with KuCoin today

Coingate

CoinGate is a Lithuanian-based fintech company founded in 2014. The payment gateway offers cryptocurrency payment processing services for businesses of any sizes. Permission-based account management, fiat payouts to the bank account and brand new email billing feature are just a few reasons why CoinGate has become a go-to payment processor for many.

Buy HT with Coingate today