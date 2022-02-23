Investing $100 in crypto: The best tokens to consider

The crypto industry has made people rich literally overnight. It’s the only market that can deliver 100x growth in just a few months and as such, a lot of people are trying to get in on the action. But what if you just have $100 to invest? Well, here are some tips:

Focus more on microcaps that have the potential to grow further.

Play out the volatility in the market and build more capital for long-term investing.

Keep your expectations tempered to avoid costly mistakes.

So, with the tips above, the next thing would be to give you a full list of top crypto projects that you can consider with $100. Here they are:

UFO Gaming (UFO)

Play-to-earn blockchain games are heating up right now with the anticipation of the metaverse. Some projects like Axie Infinity have in fact gone on to grow massively in recent years.

Data Source: Tradingview

There is still so much potential in blockchain gaming, and UFO Gaming (UFO) offers you the perfect chance to grow your money. The coin is also a small microcap with a total market capitalization of around $270 million. It was also trading at $0.000009576 at the time of writing this post.

Telos (TLOS)

There is also a rush towards Ethereum scaling solutions. Some projects like Polygon and Solana have received so much media coverage and quite rightly so. They are all exciting. But Telos (TLOS) is also one project that should be worth watching. It offers high scalability and amazing speeds, comparable to even Solana. It has a market cap of $282 million, so there is more room to run.

WazirX (WRX)