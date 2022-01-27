IoTeX (IOTX) loses steam after two-day bull run – Token could plunge to new lows

After making some decent gains over the last 2 days, it seems like IoTeX (IOTX) is losing momentum. The token reversed some of the gains made during this short-lived bull run. Looking at indicators, it could even plunge further, hitting new lows in the process. Here are some highlights:

At the time of writing, IoTeX (IOTX) was trading at $0.07453, down about 2% for the day.

The token is also trading 30% lower compared to the prices over the last 7 days.

The recent two-day bull run appears to be a false start with IoTeX (IOTX) now expected to plunge even further.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

IoTeX (IOTX) – Price prediction and analysis

IoTeX (IOTX) has largely been in a bear market. Even with the rally at the start of the week, we have always known that the downtrend was well and truly in force. Nonetheless, the project announced that there were launching the MachineFi Portal, a new technology that helps to integrate the Internet of Things into th blockchain ecosystem.

But it seems the news was not exciting enough for investors. As we speak, IoTeX (IOTX) has tried to retest its upper trendline but has failed to hold gains in any sustained way. As the crypto market sees some improvement in sentiment, there could still be some upward momentum. But we expect IoTeX (IOTX) to first of all plunge further before it finds enough support for any decent bull run.

Should you buy IoTeX (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) is a very interesting project. Its been doing a lot to add more features into its ecosystem and as such, for investors who are looking into the future, this is a great project to add to your portfolio. The fact that right now, it's trading at new lows gives you a perfect chance to get in and ride the upward wave in the near term.