Is BNB safe from crypto meltdown?

The collapse of the FTX exchange, a once “sound” crypto exchange, has sent new shivers in the sector. For a once thriving crypto exchange that was bailing out struggling firms, the collapse was least expected. The crisis has caused massive crypto downturns, and exchange-linked coins have not been spared. But just much damage did the FTX cause to cryptocurrencies like BNB?

BNB is the native token of the world’s largest cryptocurrency Binance. While Binance has often reassured users of the platform’s transparency, the token has also been getting hit. However, compared to other cryptocurrencies, BNB has been quite stable. The token was trading at $263 at press time, losing 5% in the week.

The FTX debacle calls for deeper transparency in the crypto and blockchain industry. To bring back confidence in the market, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao introduced proof-of-reserves. The PoR will help users understand how exchanges handle their funds. CZ has since been advocating for a similar model by other crypto exchanges to increase transparency.

As it stands, crypto confidence remains low, something experts believe will stay down for a while. Bitcoin enthusiast Anthony Pompliano says the confidence game is over for crypto. In his view, the loss of investor morale will push more investors to Bitcoin. He says that is due to Bitcoin’s robust architecture and simplicity.

Aside from the views of experts, BNB may not be safe from the crypto meltdown. A confidence crisis may take longer to wither for an exchange that has been facing regulatory hurdles all over. Still, Binance has shown resilience and a global footprint that cannot be ignored. Consequently, we could have to deal with the weak sentiment as it comes while the rest unfolds for Binance and BNB.

BNB loses support at $266

BNB/USD Chart by TradingView

From the technical outlook, BNB could proceed lower after losing key support at $266. The cryptocurrency is retesting the support-turned-resistance. The RSI is below the midpoint, indicating that there are more sellers.

Should you buy BNB?

BNB price is vulnerable after breaking below $266. The next potential support for the cryptocurrency is $242 if bulls do not defend $266.

Where to buy BNB

eToro

eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users.

Buy BNB with eToro today Disclaimer

Binance

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It is better suited to more experienced investors and it offers a large number of cryptocurrencies to choose from, at over 600. Binance is also known for having low trading fees and a multiple of trading options that its users can benefit from, such as; peer-to-peer trading, margin trading and spot trading.

Buy BNB with Binance today