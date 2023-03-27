Komodo makes AtomicDEX Mobile 100% open source

Komodo is a leader in blockchain interoperability and atomic swap technology.

It is the company behind the AtomicDEX app.

Making AtomicDEX Mobile source code open-source makes it more trustless, secure, and interoperable.

Komodo has announced that it is open-sourcing its AtomicDEX Mobile codebase in an effort to make the application more trustless, secure and interoperable.

By making it open-source, the app will be freely available and can be modified and distributed by anyone.

The AtomixDEX app

AtomicDEX is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet, crypto bridge, and cross-chain decentralized exchange combined into one application that is available on three GUIs (AtpomicDEX Web, AtomicDEX Mobile, and AtomicDEX Desktop).

AtomixDEX Mobile will be one among a few of the decentralized applications that are open source contrary to blockchain protocols like Ethereum, which are open source. It is also important to note that most mobile crypto wallets in the market today use closed-source source codes meaning end-users or third-party developers can’t change their source code.

Komodo previously open-sourced AtomicDEX Desktop and the project now wants to create additional opportunities for developer collaboration and ecosystem expansion with AtomicDEX Mobile going open source.

Why make AtomicDEX Mobile open source?

Komodo wants to build technologies that anyone can use freely. Users will be able to verify for themselves in real-time that AtomicDEX is truly secure. Open-source developers can now also use the AtomicDEX API as well as the AtomicDEX Mobile codebase to create their own dApps that utilize AtomicDEX’s wallet feature and/or peer-to-peer (P2P) atomic swap technology for cross-chain trading.

Commending about the move, Komodo CTO Kadan Stadelmann said:

“This move allows us to prove that AtomicDEX is truly transparent, trustless, and secure. We’re setting a new industry standard now that AtomicDEX is one of the very few mobile crypto wallets on the market that is 100% open source. We challenge all other mobile crypto wallets to follow in our footsteps by going 100% open source.”

Users can currently download the AtomicDEX Mobile on Google Play for Android users and TestFlight for iOS users.