World-leading cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has reached an important milestone: it now has 20 million users. This achievement comes after the exchange reported a record-high number of new users in the first half of this year, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

9.75M newly registered users

KuCoin attracted over 9.75 million newly registered users in the first half of this year, with which it now has more than 20 million customers. This is a 219% increase in the user base y/y, mainly attributed to the exchange’s expansion in Asia.

The number for Asia is 659%, corresponding to 5.6 million new users.

KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu commented:

In anticipation of KuCoin’s fifth anniversary, we achieved a new milestone: the number of registered users surpassed 20 million. To express our gratitude to users, we will provide more novel services and products around Web3, NFT, and GameFi to help users access the crypto world more easily.

Better language and community support

The primary reason for the growth is KuCoin’s focus on new markets and globalization strategy via better language and community support for new features and product launches.

The exchange penetrated European and Latin American markets with the addition of BRL and EUR fiat trading pairs and USDT/BRL, BTC/EUR, BTC/BRL, ETH/BRL, ETH/EUR, and USDT/EUR.

These approaches attracted new users in combination with new product launches that bolstered the exchange’s overall ecosystem.

KuCoin Global Team Battle boasts a $1M prize fund

KuCoin has scheduled the Futures Global Team Battle later this month to mark the achievement of the new user number milestone.

The event, which has a $1 million prize fund, comes with eligibility to win up to $20,000 for joining. It will feature newbie airdrops, exclusive leader bonuses, and other rewards.

Promoting global reach

KuCoin is focused on entry into key markets, such as the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, Africa, and others. The exchange will also try to strengthen relations with local media and influencers by offering users localized products.