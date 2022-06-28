KuCoin introduces EUR trading pairs for BTC, ETH, And USDT

As part of its plan to expand into the European market, the global leading crypto exchange KuCoin has introduced EUR trading pairs for ETH, BTC, and USDT.

The exchange added the pairs to accommodate customer demands.

#KuCoin launches EUR trading pairs to make #crypto transactions easier for European markets! The BTC/EUR, ETH/EUR, and USDT/EUR fiat trading pairs will be released at 12:00 PM (UTC) on Jun 28, 2022. Details: https://t.co/dhlFrYPeQT pic.twitter.com/QXXW2zGvYB — KUCOIN (@kucoincom) June 28, 2022

The new pairs will be made available on the KuCoin spot market.

Euro to crypto conversions on KuCoin

Following the development, KuCoin users will be able to perform quick conversions between the Euro and cryptocurrencies beginning today (June 28).

The European cryptocurrency market is continuously witnessing a robust development and KuCoin is keen on increasing its footprint in the region. The addition of EUR crypto pairs is a major step in that direction.

The inclusion of the EUR trading pairs will not only give European traders improved access to fiat-to-crypto conversion experience but will also increase trading liquidity and security worldwide.

Two months ago, KuCoin introduced SEPA payments to allow for a seamless experience when exchanging fiat for cryptocurrencies. Therefore, KuCoin users can now add Euro to their KuCoin exchange account through the SEPA payments and then use the Euros to purchase cryptocurrencies through the “Fast Buy” channel.

While commenting on the new addition, KuCoin CEO Johny Lyu said that the addition of EUR pairings support is a significant milestone after the addition of BRL last week.

KuCoin is hopeful that the addition of the UR pairings will improve the trading convenience of European traders as well as other traders who prefer using the Euro. To the dollar.