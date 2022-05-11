Against the backdrop of all-pervasive market gloom, Maker DAO’s MKR token is a ray of hope. Its global traffic is consistently increasing, with most of it appearing to be from Poland, Korea, Japan and Russia.

Maker revealed the highly anticipated launch date of the AstraProtocol recently. The ASTR token is coming to their blockchain at the end of this month.

Maker is one of the very few cryptocurrencies in the green today, up by more than 2% at the time of writing.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about the Maker ecosystem and coin, including whether and where to buy Maker if you choose.

What is Maker?

Maker (MKR) is the governance token of the Maker Protocol and MakerDAO, a software platform resp. decentralized organization. They allow users to issue and manage the DAI stablecoin.

MKR tokens give holders voting rights over the development of Maker Protocol, but do not pay them dividends. With the success of DAI, their value is expected to appreciate.

The Maker ecosystem is one of the first and most stable projects in decentralized finance. MKR lets holders take part in DAI governance directly, which makes it unique.

Each holder can vote on prospective changes to the Maker Protocol. Their influence depends on the size of their MKR stake.

Should I buy Maker today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also, consider how you would feel about losing money.

Maker price prediction

Digital Coin Price predicts a positive price trajectory for Maker:

2022: from $1,528 to $1,726

2023: from $1,665 to $2,068

2024: from $1,531 to $2,118

2025: from $2,156 to $2,626

Wallet Investor isn’t as optimistic, predicting a drop in its price and quite a substantial one at that. The analyst forecasts Maker will lose more than 60% within a year.

