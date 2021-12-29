The crypto market as a whole is bearish with all top 20 coins registering losses except for UniSwap, which continues yesterday’s bull run, albeit only with slight gains. US indices were mixed yesterday as investors locked in their recent gains before the end of the year.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was down approximately 2%, trading below $48,000 this morning. Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP were all down around 3%. The biggest losers in the top 20 are Avalanche and Solana. Both have declined by around 7% each.

The live Terra price today is $86.55 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.8 billion. The ninth biggest coin by market cap has lost 6% in the last 24 hours, leading some traders to buy the dip.

Top movers

The bearish trend continues outside the top 20. One of the few gainers is Fantom, the price of which exploded as the total value locked in the network crossed $5.83 billion in the past week. Today, it’s up 5%.

The live Harvest Finance price today is $175.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $660.5 million. Harvest Finance is up just under 11% today. Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

ROSE is the native token of Oasis Network, the 80th largest coin by market cap. After a series of losses, it’s starting to gain again – 8% today.

SushiSwap continues to trend. It has gained 9% in the last 24 hours.

Other winners include Zilliqa and Livepeer, up 6% resp. 4%.

Aave is among the biggest losers with a drop of 13%. Kadena continues its bear run with a fresh loss of 10% in the last 24 hours.

ICON is reversing yesterday’s gains rapidly. The layer one blockchain, which aims to build an interoperable blockchain network between autonomous online communities and real-world enterprises, has lost 16% so far today.

Trending

VNX is a Luxembourg-based digital asset issuance platform, which developed an end-to-end regulatory compliant platform to organize digital assets offerings. Today, it has gained 151%.

RichQuack is a hyper deflationary token that generates automatic liquidity, which in turn pays out static rewards to holders. It’s a new coin based on an interesting premise. It’s also trending today.