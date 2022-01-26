The crypto market was in the green over the past 24 hours, as the majority of top 10 cryptos were higher at time of writing. The UK100 rose 1.09% yesterday as oil and commodity stocks boosted the index, rebounding from a rout the day before that saw it wipe out all its gains for 2022.

US markets fell again yesterday as investors held their breath ahead of a Fed policy decision to be announced today.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin registered gains of approximately 4%, trading above $37,000 this morning. Ethereum and Cardano were up around 3% each, while XRP climbed around 4%. Dogecoin jumped around 8%. It continues to rally after a supportive Musk tweet yesterday, after which it gained another 8%.

Outside the top 10, Polygon registered gains of around 12%, making it the biggest winner in the top 20 coins by market cap today.

Another big gainer is CRO, the native token of Crypto.com crypto exchange. Its price today is $0.406 with a 24-hour trading volume of $168.45 million. Crypto.com Coin is up 9% in the last 24 hours.

Top movers

The vast majority of top 100 coins were in the green at the time of writing. Notable standouts were NEAR and Stacks (+10%), Klaytn, Elrond, BAT, and BORA (+11%), Enjin and Secret (+12%), and Helium (+15%).

Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. Its token Flow gained 13% today.

Gala suffered massive losses since November 28, 2021, but it’s trending again, having surged about 20% today. As the increase is not propelled by any major news, analysts expect that the price has nowhere to go but up now. Gala was the most profitable metaverse token in 2021.

An equally impressive rally is that of the Amp token, which gained 21% today on news of considerations on the part of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to add it to their portfolio.

The biggest gainer in the top 100 is definitely Waves, the token of a multi-purpose blockchain platform which supports various use cases, including decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts. Waves is up 37% in the last 24 h, reversing recent losses spectacularly.

Trending

NinjaFloki continues its bull run. The gaming-based, passive income generating cryptocurrency is up 533% today.