After breaking records the previous day, the crypto market was in the red in the past 24 hours, including the majority of the top 10 cryptos. DJ30, SPX500, and NASDAQ all declined, bringing a strong recent run to an end. PayPal dragged the SPX500 down with it, losing almost 11%, which makes today its worst day since Covid-19 began.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin had lost around 2%, but was still trading above $66,000 during early Asian trading hours. Ethereum also lost around 2%. Ripple and Solana lost about 3% each. Cardano was the only top 10 crypto that gained this morning, but quite modestly with around 1%.

Top movers

The top 100 mirrored the top 20, more or less. Most of them registered slight losses; a few had slight gains. Loopring, Kadena, and IOTEX were the big winners with gains of 64%, 24%, and 53% respectively in 24 hours. Bancor was the biggest winner, jumping 120% today.

Trending

KokoSwap, described as a one-of-a-kind product that combines the magic and wonders of decentralized finance with the excitement and thrill of NFT gaming, had a fully diluted market cap of just under $2.5 billion at the time of writing, up 75,950% in 24 hours. KokoSwap shows promise as a unique platform featuring exciting NFT trades and gaming.