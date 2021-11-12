The crypto market was mixed over the past 24 hours. Some top 10 cryptos gained value, while others declined. Yesterday, US markets slightly recovered after high inflation figures pushed the stock market down. Walt Disney dragged the DJ30 down, losing 7.1% after missing its earnings estimates across the board in its latest results.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin is almost flat after its new all-time high on Wednesday, when it passed $68,700. It settled around $64,000 on Thursday and has been trading around the same price levels ever since. Volatility has been low over the past two days. Solana registered the biggest movement in the top 10, losing more than 6% in the last 24 hours.

After heavy and sustained losses, Shiba Inu has started gaining again, albeit at far from previous rates. It’s up 2% so far today.

Top movers

Most of the top 100 were in the red at the time of writing. Decentraland, the self-described metaverse token, is still rising. It gained 28% today. Harmony is declining steadily. It was expected to introduce cross-shard contracts and a cross-chain infrastructure by the end of 2021. So far, it’s down 10.26% today.

Sandbox, the native token of the Sandbox game, gained 16% today. According to some sources, SAND might reach as much as $5 by the end of the year and $6.5 by the end of 2022.

OMG has had a rollercoaster ride this past year. It was doing very well three days ago. Today, it has lost 28%. Mina and IOTX reversed yesterday’s gains, dropping by around 12% and 17% respectively.

Two days ago Livepeer, the first fully decentralized live video streaming network protocol, made headlines with gains of 140%. It has lost 11% so far today.

Trending

Pancake Games, a platform providing game reviews and strategies, is trending today. The GCAKE token’s fully diluted market cap is almost $190 million, up 1,448% in the last 24 hours. Its trading volume recorded even more impressive growth. It is currently around $4.3 million, up 68,230% in 24 hours.