FactBlock, Hashed, ROK Capital and MarketAcross have collaborated to bring back the biggest crypto event in Asia.

MarketAcross has been named the official global media partner for the upcoming Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), Asia’s flagship blockchain event.

The partnership puts MarketAcross in an exciting position to manage the marketing and PR efforts before and after the event. The company is also tasked with bringing prominent speakers to the event and helping raise the profile of the prestigious KBW worldwide.

The task is not new to MarketAcross as the company is one of the leading blockchain and PR firms in the world. MarketAcross provides a complete end-to-end marketing solution for blockchain firms across the globe.

It provides marketing and PR services to some of the largest exchanges and blockchain projects, including Polkadot, Solana, Binance, Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro.

MarketAcross has collaborated with FactBlock, Hashed and ROK Capital to make this event possible. The KBW2022 will take place in the heart of Seoul at the InterContinental Grand Seoul Parnas between August 7-12.

The event will be hosted by FactBlock and co-hosted by Hashed in partnership with ROK Capital. KBW is making a comeback after two years of hiatus due to COVID-19.

Seonik Jeon, Factblock & Korea Blockchain Week founder, commented that;

“As we have not held Korea Blockchain Week for the past two years due to Covid-19, I’m especially excited and have high expectations for this year’s upcoming event. Furthermore, I believe that the addition of global leading marketing company, MarketAcross, as our official partner will help unlock the full potential of Korea Blockchain Week and add tremendous value to the event.”

KBW2022 will have in attendance some of the biggest players in the blockchain industry, and they will discuss various topics, including blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, Web3, and GameFi.

Past speakers at this event include Nick Szabo, Vitalik Buterin, Adam Back, Sam Bankman-Fried, Silvio Micali, Michael Novogratz, Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, Gavin Wood, Sergey Nazarov, Sébastien Borget, and others.

Itai Elizur, a Managing Partner at MarketAcross, commented that

“After two years off, it’s great to have Korea Blockchain Week back. The event was always a must-go for us and one of the most important days of the year. We are truly honored to join our long-time partners FactBlock and Hashed in making this the best annual event in Asia.”