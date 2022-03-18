Metaverse and NFT integration: Top 3 coins to consider

The metaverse is seen as the hottest trend in crypto right now. The big tech giants of our time are pouring money into this idea. In the coming years, the metaverse will be a reality. But we are also seeing NFT and metaverse integration as well. Here is why this makes sense:

NFTs provide the basis for owning metaverse items

The NFTs are also used to bring more utility and value into the metaverse.

NFTs are also important in creating multiple revenue verticals in the metaverse.

Well, in case you are searching for crypto projects that integrate NFTs and the metaverse together, here are the top 3 coins to consider.

Terra Virtua (TVK)

Terra Virtua (TVK) is an upcoming metaverse project that is looking to transform how people interact with digital collectibles. The project uses augmented and virtual reality to create an immersive digital experience.

This is where people can buy and sell NFTs, engage in social and gaming activities and so much more. The official governance and utility token of Terra Virtua is known as Kolect (TVK). At press time, the coin was trading at $0.107 with a market cap of $75 million.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is not a new name per se in the metaverse sector. In fact, this project started like a play-to-earn game but has since tried to bring other metaverse-related features into its ecosystem. It was one of the hottest projects to buy in 2021. While much of that growth has stagnated, the future is still bright for AXS.

Wilder World (WILD)