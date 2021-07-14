YouTuber TechLead’s very own cryptocurrency, Million (MM), is flying on just its second day of existence. Here’s where to get your hands on MM coins.

Although it may seem like just another cryptocurrency launched by an influencer to make a quick buck, TechLead’s Million (MM) may have a little bit more to it than that. The YouTuber, whose real name is Patrick Shyu, formerly worked in tech for both Google and Facebook before becoming a content creator. He has now put his tech skills back to work, creating a new coin with an interesting angle.

Read on to learn more about Shyu and his coin, as well as finding out how and where to buy Million (MM).

How & where to buy Million in the UK and elsewhere

While Million is available on several decentralised exchange (DEX) platforms, we predominantly recommend that our users stick to regulated, reliable, and reputable exchange and broker services when trading cryptocurrency. This helps to avoid compliance issues and ensures the security of your funds at all times.

Register with one of our recommended platforms below. Once you’ve funded your account, you are ready to start trading the top cryptocurrencies on the market.

Who is TechLead and what is Million (MM)?

TechLead (real name Patrick Shyu) is an ex-Google and ex-Facebook employee who hung up his coding boots to become a YouTuber. He frequently recounts tales of the inner workings of these mega-corporations, speaking on company culture as well as his own career progression. He has a loyal audience of over 1.1 million subscribers and is one of the fastest-growing channels on YouTube.

Shyu has created a cryptocurrency, Million, that was officially launched yesterday. Unlike the crypto projects of many influencers, which often appear to be scams or “pump and dump” schemes, Shyu’s project has a unique design and arguably feels more legitimate as a result.

The coin has a fixed supply of 1,000,000 tokens, and the price is designed to never drop below $1. Shyu has allegedly invested more than $600,000 of his own money into the project, as well as providing liquidity on DEXs. This combination of a unique feature and Shyu’s skin in the game suggest that Million could well be a successful project.

Should I buy MM today?

Million (MM) is currently trading at around $151.23. Within the last day, it has seen lows of $79 and highs of $229, demonstrating high volatility. It has increased in price by around 100% in just the last 24 hours, as well as by more than 1,000% since it first hit the market yesterday.

If TechLead’s dedicated audience and the coin’s price performance so far are anything to go by, then Million could be a raging success in the crypto markets this summer.