Moon Nation Game skyrockets 300%: here are the best places to buy MNG coin

What is Moon Nation Game (MNG)?

Moon Nation Game is a cryptocurrency project, and MNG is its native token.

It claims to be the ‘largest space-based role playing game being built on (the) Binance Smart Chain.’ In addition, the developers state that MNG is a ‘rock-solid utility token with reflection rewards, liquidity tax, burn and (a) marketing & promotion wallet tax.’

Essentially, Moon Nation Games is a multiplayer role-based game where tokenholders are issued with passports against MNG tokens. This allows them to commence a journey through unexplored space with ‘top-of-the-line graphics.’

There are various communities spread across multiple planets, and users can travel to different planets, take on different avatars and join different communities.

There are rewards, prizes, and special powers allotted for reaching certain levels, and the entire project incorporates elements of NFTs and blockchain technology to make exploring space and fighting aliens fun.

MNG price prediction 2021

Our Moon Nation Game price prediction is as follows: $0.01 this year, and $0.04 within five years.