Nexo launches Nexo Prime, a digital asset prime brokerage platform

Nexo, the leading regulated institution for digital assets, has launched a propriety prime brokerage platform called Nexo Prime. The new brokerage unit targets institutional, corporate, and high-end worth investors.

Nexo Prime shall give traders all the necessary tools for trading, borrowing, lending, and securely storing their digital assets all in a single product. It shall complement the existing Nexo market-leading retail platform.

Nexo’s co-founder, Kalin Metodiev, cited increased demand for digital assets by corporate and institutional investors.

Metodiev said:

“Institutional and corporate demand for digital assets has never been greater, and the market for prime services could 10X over the next year. Clients entering the space demand a sophisticated, all-in-one, institutional-grade platform, and that’s exactly what we provide them with Nexo Prime.”

Nexo has been in incubation for the past 18 months with a core client group.

Yasen Yankov, the vice president of development of Nexo Prime said:

“We’ve carefully built-out and incubated Nexo Prime over the past 18 months with a core client group, and we’re excited to unveil the platform for the rest of the world to see. We are today, already a trusted partner to leading trading firms, hedge funds, family offices, and OTC desks. We provide our clients with access to deep, diversified liquidity pools; lending to meet any need; the best prices in the market; efficient, low-latency execution; and an industry-leading custody solution in partnership with BitGo, Fireblocks, Ledger Vault, and Fidelity Digital Assets, all combined with $375 million in custodial insurance via Lloyd’s of London and Marsh & Arch.”

Services offered by Nexo Prime

Nexo Prime shall offer three main services that include trading, custody, and lending.

Under trading, Nexo Prime shall offer the best-in-class infrastructure to help execute large orders smoothly and reliably at competitive trading fees. The platform shall allow users to either trade directly through API calls or trade using the intuitive trading user interface.

Under custody, Nexo Prime combines industry-leading solutions from Fidelity Digital Assets, BitGo, Ledger Vault, and Fireblocks. All the digital assets shall be stored in military-grade III vaults. Traders shall also be protected using $375 million custodial insurance through Lloyd’s of London and March & Arch.

Under lending, Nexo Prime offers a market-leading crypto lending platform to provide clients with liquidity on demand for both margin trading and OTC loan.